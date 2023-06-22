Tributes
Jury finds Hawaii Island man guilty of murder, arson in 2021 deadly shooting

Ioane Asagra
Ioane Asagra(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Wednesday found a Hawaii Island man guilty of murder and arson following a deadly shooting in May 2021.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Ioane Asagara is accused of shooting and killing Joey Richmond on Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road, at an area known as “End of the World.”

Police said Richmond’s vehicle, which had been removed from the scene, was found the next morning burned in an embankment on Keala O Keawe Road.

Meanwhile, the court ordered Asagra to return for a hearing next week, where a jury will determine whether Asagra should be subject to an extended term and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Asagra remains in custody and has been denied bail.

