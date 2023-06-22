Honolulu prosecutor to reveal new developments in 2020 officer-involved shooting
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm will reveal new developments in an officer-involved shooting in Kaneohe.
The incident dates back to December of 2020 at the Hookipa Kahaluu Apartments.
Caillen Paoakea Gentzler, 45, was killed.
Police said plainclothes officers were looking for a man in connection with a kidnapping case and tried to serve him with a warrant, but he allegedly jumped into a car, reversed and then “accelerated toward the officers.”
The officers opened fire, hitting Gentzler.
The press conference will take place at 11 a.m.
