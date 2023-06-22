Tributes
Honolulu prosecutor to reveal new developments in 2020 officer-involved shooting

A man was fatally shot by police Monday at a Kaneohe public housing project.
A man was fatally shot by police Monday at a Kaneohe public housing project.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm will reveal new developments in an officer-involved shooting in Kaneohe.

The incident dates back to December of 2020 at the Hookipa Kahaluu Apartments.

Caillen Paoakea Gentzler, 45, was killed.

Officers fatally shoot man in Kaneohe after he allegedly drove car at them, police chief says

Police said plainclothes officers were looking for a man in connection with a kidnapping case and tried to serve him with a warrant, but he allegedly jumped into a car, reversed and then “accelerated toward the officers.”

The officers opened fire, hitting Gentzler.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m.

