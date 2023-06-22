High stakes battle over U.S. Pacific Fleet commander deposition for tainted water lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high stakes battle in a lawsuit over the Red Hill tainted water crisis in U.S. District Court in Honolulu Wednesday. The U.S. government has filed a motion to quash a deposition of Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Attorneys suing the government for more than 400 plaintiffs want to question Paparo in a deposition.

“Admiral Paparo played a pivotal role in the communications and remediation plan after Red Hill that go directly to plaintiffs’ claims that the government failed to warn them,” said plaintiffs’ attorney James Baehr.

A Navy news release dated November 29, 2021 said ‘there’s no immediate indication that the water is not safe,” despite multiple complaints of fuel smells in the water from multiple neighborhoods.

“That’s an encouragement to drink. That’s horrible, but the higher ups weren’t drinking it,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Green.

“They can protect him all they want. I think we’ll get him,” he added.

Admiral Paparo was recently nominated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to be Chief of Naval Operations. That’s the Navy’s highest officer. The recommendation reportedly went to the White House, but President Biden hasn’t signed it yet.

“It makes them a little more nervous about sitting down and talking about something,” said Green.

In federal court, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Caroline Stanton said ‘the U.S. has admitted negligence’ and called a deposition of Paparo ‘irrelevant.’

Government lawyers also accused plaintiffs attorneys of ‘harassing a high-ranking government official.’

Plaintiff Norine Tuck says her 10-year-old daughter still experiences burn-like rashes on her eyes and face even though they’ve moved away from Kapilina Beach Homes, one of the neighborhoods impacted a year and a half ago.

“She’s has these severe violent reactions,” said Tuck.

“We don’t know the long-term affects of what we’ve been through. He (Paparo) should know that he hurt a lot of people,” she added.

Mag. Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield said he hopes to issue a ruling soon and hoped it would be before the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.