Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery

Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.(Jordyn Gouveia)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local girl Nicole Scherzinger celebrated a big birthday back in Hawaii.

Scherzinger is turning 45 years old on June 29.

On Sunday, the singer enjoyed an early birthday celebration with family and friends at the new restaurant Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai.

She got to try a preview of the Boardwalk Cafe’s oyster bar ahead of its launch.

Scherzinger, who’s the former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, is currently a judge on the TV series “The Masked Singer.”

