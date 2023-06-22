Governor signs measures aimed at addressing housing, homelessness crises

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor on Wednesday signed 10 bills into law aimed at addressing the state’s affordable housing and homeless crises — and several of them focus on cutting red tape.

“Unless we address the lack of affordable housing in our state head on, the housing crisis will continue to affect the quality of life for all our communities,” Green said, at a news conference Wednesday.

One of the bills signed by the governor is designed to simplify the process for people applying for public housing. Green said cutting the red tape is part of his plan to get more homeless people off the streets. “We are hoping to find the capacity to do 1,000 units for homeless individuals to go into public housing,” he said.

Right now, the administration says there’s a shortage of about 50,000 affordable housing units statewide.

Officials say streamlining the permitting will help increase the supply.

“My team and I have ... identified about 44,000 units that are currently in the pipeline at various stages from the very beginning of planning to possibly trying to secure financing to being ready to break ground,” said Nani Medeiros, the state’s chief housing officer.

Another one of the measures signed by the governor promotes the development of affordable, leasehold housing on land owned by the state and counties along the rail line.

“These bills mark an incremental step forward and helping to alleviate our affordable housing crisis. Through these bills will attempt to pilot a few new ideas and to streamline existing programs,” said state Rep. Troy Hashimoto.

