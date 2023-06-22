Tributes
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads no contest

Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the school’s booster club.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:46 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Mililani High School athletic director accused of stealing from the school pleaded no contest in court on Tuesday, according to court officials.

Glenn Nitta was accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s booster club, officials said.

Officials say Nitta was charged with two counts of theft and failure to report income.

He faces up to 25 years in prison plus $60,000 in fines, officials said.

The sentencing is set for October 17th.

