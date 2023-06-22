Tributes
For first time in 140 years, Hokulea sailors help Tlingit community launch first canoe

For the first time in more than a century, the Tlingit community launched its first traditional...
For the first time in more than a century, the Tlingit community launched its first traditional dugout canoe with the help of Hokulea sailors.(Courtesy: Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANGOON (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another historic launch on Monday for the crew of Hokulea, but this time in Angoon, Alaska.

For the first time in more than a century, the Tlingit community launched its first traditional dugout canoe with the help of Hokulea sailors.

It’s called a “yaawk” and is made from red ceder.

It took the community about one year to build.

In 1882, the U.S. Navy bombarded the Alaskan village, destroying homes and all but one of its fleet of canoes.

Thus, making this a very symbolic and healing moment for many of the community members.

The Hokulea crew plans to depart Angoon for Kake on Friday.

