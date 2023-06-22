For first time in 140 years, Hokulea sailors help Tlingit community launch first canoe

ANGOON (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another historic launch on Monday for the crew of Hokulea, but this time in Angoon, Alaska.

For the first time in more than a century, the Tlingit community launched its first traditional dugout canoe with the help of Hokulea sailors.

It’s called a “yaawk” and is made from red ceder.

It took the community about one year to build.

In 1882, the U.S. Navy bombarded the Alaskan village, destroying homes and all but one of its fleet of canoes.

Thus, making this a very symbolic and healing moment for many of the community members.

The Hokulea crew plans to depart Angoon for Kake on Friday.

