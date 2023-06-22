Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy conditions will persist through early next week, peaking over the weekend. The trades may ease back to moderate levels around the middle of next week. Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected during the next 7 days, with bands of clouds and showers moving through the islands at times. The showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward communities.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up through the weekend due to the strong winds. An upward trend for south shores is expected Friday night through the weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives and begins to move through.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

