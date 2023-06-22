Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Body found smoldering in remote bonfire pit identified as missing 18-year-old

Authorities say a missing person's body was found smoldering in a bonfire pit in a remote desert area of Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a body recently found near a state park has been identified as a missing person.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as 18-year-old Parker League.

The 18-year-old was a reported missing person from Tempe, Arizona, and his body was located in a bonfire pile near the Lost Dutchman State Park on June 12.

Authorities said League’s death was malicious and the homicide unit is investigating what led up to his death.

Maricopa County deputies said the man’s body was discovered smoldering in what remained from a makeshift bonfire in a remote desert area.

Tempe police previously said that League was visiting Arizona from out of state. His belongings were found at a home in Tempe when a family member reported him missing.

Crime experts shared with KPHO that detectives will likely use cellphone data and certain characteristics of the body to piece together the investigation.

Former Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Troy Hillman said that DNA collected at the scene and any remnants of blunt force trauma could help provide a clearer picture of what happened.

The area of the bonfire could also provide clues.

“It speaks to potential suspects as being potentially familiar with that area and/or wanting to have some sort of solitude to commit the heinous act,” Hillman said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Loved ones of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend...
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
SUV rollover crash in Nanakuli
4 teens among 5 injured in SUV rollover crash in West Oahu

Latest News

City prosecutor says 2020 fatal police shooting of man in Kaneohe was justified
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
City prosecutor says 2020 fatal police shooting of man in Kaneohe was justified
A man was fatally shot by police Monday at a Kaneohe public housing project.
City prosecutor says 2020 fatal police shooting of man in Kaneohe was justified
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says