4 displaced after fire at Kauai home causes $160K in damage
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAINIHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people were displaced after a house fire in Wainiha Tuesday morning, said Kauai Fire Department officials.
The Kauai Fire Department said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Powerhouse Road in Wainiha shortly before 6:50 a.m.
Officials say due to limited water supply, fire crews needed to draw from a nearby stream.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
KFD says the damage is estimated at $160,000.
Officials say the cause is not known at this time.
