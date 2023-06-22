4 displaced after fire at Kauai home causes $160K in damage

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAINIHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people were displaced after a house fire in Wainiha Tuesday morning, said Kauai Fire Department officials.

The Kauai Fire Department said firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Powerhouse Road in Wainiha shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Officials say due to limited water supply, fire crews needed to draw from a nearby stream.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

KFD says the damage is estimated at $160,000.

Officials say the cause is not known at this time.

