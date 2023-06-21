Tributes
Uber passenger shoots driver, thought she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say

El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and he remains hospitalized on life support. (KVIA)
By KVIA staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – An Uber driver in Texas was seriously wounded after a passenger reportedly shot him.

Police believe the passenger, who is not from El Paso, panicked and thought she was being kidnapped and taken across the border when she saw road signs for Juarez, Mexico.

El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and he remains hospitalized on life support. The 48-year-old woman, who was visiting from Kentucky, has been charged with aggravated assault.

“At this moment, it does appear that the Uber driver picked her up from the west side of town and was taking her to the destination that she had selected the Uber driver to take her to,” said Sgt. Javier Sambrano with El Paso police.

Police say they were near U.S. 54 near exit 20, which splits to loop 375, when she opened fire.

“There were preliminary reports that a kidnapping may have been involved or may have taken place,” Sambrano said. “At this moment, the investigation does not support that any kidnapping had taken place.”

Police officials confirm the woman was in possession of that firearm but were not able to say how she got it.

The suspect is the one who reportedly called authorities. Police would not say if she was cooperating with the investigation.

“She is detained for investigative purposes, and as the investigation unfolds and obviously we gather more information, we will be able to make a determination whether there is more to this story,” Sambrano said.

Copyright 2023 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

