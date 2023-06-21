Tostitos avocado salsa, Johnsonville’s sausage links recalled due to safety risks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some food items that may be in your refrigerator have been recalled due to allergy and safety issues.

The state health department says anyone with dairy allergies should stay away from Tostitos Avocado Salsa.

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of the dip in Hawaii after reportedly mislabeling its ingredients.

Due to a label misprint, the salsa leaves out the milk allergen.

No other Tostitos products are affected.

Also being recalled: Johnsonville’s sausage links, which is potentially contaminated with plastic fibers.

The Wisconsin company is recalling some “Beddar with Cheddar” links after at least one person found thin strands of black plastic.

The impacted products were made on Jan. 26.

If you have these products, make sure to throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.