Their dream is to get more local beef to your table. Making that a reality? It won’t be easy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conflict between an Idaho home products billionaire and major Big Island ranchers has exposed growing pains in an industry that holds a lot of promise for Hawaii agriculture.

Even though Frank Vandersloot’s investment has infused new capital and capacity for the grass-fed beef industry, his ownership of the state’s two major slaughterhouses has given him market power that some fear he is abusing.

But the changing environment could lead to huge growth for the local meat business ― and more choices for consumers at the local supermarket.

It was almost forgotten that cattle in Hawaii can be raised entirely in pasture until slaughter because for decades the business model has been “cow/calf” operations, where yearling calves are shipped to feedlots on the continent.

But some, including Parker Ranch and Idaho rancher and investor Frank Vandersloot, have been betting that the dream of self-sufficiency for meat in Hawaii could one day come true.

The dream of self-sufficiency

“Hawaii has tons of grass,” Vandersloot pointed out. “It really costs less to raise cattle in Hawaii than it does on the mainland because you don’t have to harvest hay and feed hay through the winter and all that.”

Vandersloot is founder of the Melaleuca home and wellness products empire.

He put money behind his confidence in Hawaii’s meat industry by investing $27 million in the state’s two primary slaughterhouses ― at Paauilo on the Big Island and Kalaeloa on Oahu. “The return on that has been negative to date,” he said. “And it’s going to continue to be negative for us. We proceed for the next decade.”

Becoming self-sufficient for beef would require a monumental turn-around.

In 2018, according to the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council and the UH College of Tropical Agriculture, 43,500 calves were shipped out of Hawaii and only about 11,100 head were raised to maturity and processed here.

Meanwhile, locally processed meat made up only about 6% of the beef consumed here.

Bringing home the industry depends on convincing ranchers that they can do better raising their cattle in the islands all the way to the local grocery store.

Future holds ‘tremendous opportunity’

Parker Ranch ― with its Paniolo Cattle Company brand ― proved it was possible.

Parker Ranch CEO Neil “Dutch” Kuyper said it took a decade to get to the point where sufficient beef cattle were raised to produce the premium brand and meet the demands of the entire Safeway chain in Hawaii.

“It’s been a great program and we are very proud of it,” Kuyper said.

Experts say it’s harder than it looks. Pasture-raised cattle don’t fatten up like they would in mainland feedlots with grain fodder so they have to be specially bred for their grass diet.

Chad Buck, owner of the grocery distribution company Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, helped Parker and 9,000-acre Kuahiwi Ranch in Kau set up the supply chains for their grass-fed beef brands to Safeway and Foodland stores.

Buck credits both ranchers for pioneering the pasture-raised process that led to high-quality steak.

“So you can have a grass-fed steak now with the proper genetics that will produce a really well marbled product that people will like to eat,” Buck said.

Grass-fed beef otherwise has a reputation for being too tough, and is more typically sold as ground beef.

He said the ranches also had to convince store ownership that the steak-quality meat would be consistently available for their shelves.

“Right now, there is a tremendous opportunity to continue or to grow the process of having beef cattle that are born here and actually processed and go to market,” Buck said.

But Parker and Kuahiwi say their efforts are being set back by the pricing policies at Vandersloot’s processing plants.

Michelle Galinda, of Kuahiwi Ranch, said she cut the price she was offering for her beef headed for Foodland stores by 20%, offering less than what she could get by sending her cattle to the mainland.

Pricing frustrations

“I would say that for my business, it hasn’t worked out very well,” Galinda said, of Vandersloot’s prices. “We have struggled to get the kind of pricing that we need to really continue to produce grass fed beef.”

Kuyper, of Parker Ranch, had a deal with the Paauilo slaughterhouse where Parker paid for the processing and then sold the finished product to Safeway.

“The price offered by the plant the last four years is basically flat ― when the market on the mainland was up 50-60-70%. What does that tell you?” Kuyper told Hawaii News Now.

Vandersloot said he shares the same goals for the local industry.

He said that’s why he built his Kalaeloa slaughterhouse to handle 10 times the cattle its taking in today from Maui and Kauai ranches. He hopes many other ranchers will change their operations to meet local demand.

“And it’s going to be many years before we get the whole thing converted to where these plants now with the new capacities, fill up with local cattle,” he said.

Keeping local beef local

Vandersloot’s investment gave him a monopoly in the business of processing meat for large grocery stores and clubs ― like Safeway and Foodland.

That’s led others to invest in smaller processing plants on the neighbor islands.

But experts say the size of the plant on Oahu, far larger than the current supply of cattle, would deter new investment in slaughter facilities on that island.

Even so, the promise remains, with potential for new investment in the pastures and favorable pricing, consumers one day could benefit from a meat supply not dependent on shipping or pricing whims of mainland markets.

Z-Bar Ranch owner Zanga Schutte in Waimea has begun selling cattle to the Paauilo processing plant.

He points out that ranchers must also work together, sharing pastures and buying excess cattle from each other as pastures can be affected by over grazing, drought, fire and other factors that temporarily lower the available forage.

He sees potential in the system.

“If we can keep our local beef here, I think Hawaii would be very proud,” Schutte said.

Advocates like rancher Galinda also say well-managed pasture-grown beef is healthier and better for the environment than feedlot beef and would help diversify the local economy.

“You can make a living if you go hard,” Galinda said. “Or you can just produce some food, a little bit of food for yourself or for your immediate community.”

Buck, the distribution executive, said success will also depend on stakeholders now in conflict working out their differences to come together. “All the players know that Hawaii needs to move more towards a more sustainable food secure future,” Buch said. “And i think that’s totally possible with the players that are in place right now.”

