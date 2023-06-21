Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Symbol of aloha: New documentary traces origins of the shaka

A new documentary traces the origins of Hawaii’s famous sign: The shaka.
A new documentary traces the origins of Hawaii’s famous sign: The shaka.(shaka: a story of aloha)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new documentary traces the origins of Hawaii’s famous hand sign: The shaka. It’s called “Shaka: A Story of Aloha”

Writer and director Steve Siu found one of the first throwers of the shaka was a Laie man named Hamana Kalili in the 1940s. He lost several fingers in an accident so he had a signature wave that caught on.

Other say the shaka comes from plantation days when people signaled they wanted a drink.

Siu wants to hear from the public to get the full story before the film goes into wider release.

For details and screenings statewide, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire near Waimalu
Investigators seek cause in 2-alarm blaze at Aiea home
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible

Latest News

After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
The 2,200-mile Transpac race kicks off next week — when the first wave of boats will launch...
Ready for this year’s Tranpac? Follow along with a race live tracker
HNN News Brief (June 21, 2023)
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City to accept in-person applications for rent, utility relief program