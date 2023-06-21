Symbol of aloha: New documentary traces origins of the shaka

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new documentary traces the origins of Hawaii’s famous hand sign: The shaka. It’s called “Shaka: A Story of Aloha”

Writer and director Steve Siu found one of the first throwers of the shaka was a Laie man named Hamana Kalili in the 1940s. He lost several fingers in an accident so he had a signature wave that caught on.

Other say the shaka comes from plantation days when people signaled they wanted a drink.

Siu wants to hear from the public to get the full story before the film goes into wider release.

