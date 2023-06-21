Smoke on flight deck forces HNL-bound flight to return to LAX for emergency landing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was diverted back to the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning for an emergency landing.

FAA officials said Flight 1158 returned to LAX after the crew reported smoke on the flight deck.

The Boeing 777 departed from Los Angeles around 8:30 a.m. PDT. The crew reported the smoke about 30 minutes after takeoff.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft safely returned to the Los Angeles International Airport around 9:30 a.m. PDT.

United Airlines Flight 1158 LAX to HNL (FlightAware)

Officials said Los Angeles City Fire Department fire trucks and firefighters responded to the tarmac to help with any fire related issues.

No injuries were immediately reported. It is unclear at this time when the flight will be rescheduled.

The FAA is investigating.

We’ve reached out to United Airlines and are waiting to hear back.

This story may be updated.

