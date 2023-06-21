Tributes
Secretary of the Interior to visit Hawaii as part of Biden’s ‘Investing in America’ tour

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to visit Hawaii
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to visit Hawaii(Felicia A. Salazar/U.S. Department of the Interior via AP, File)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Hawaii as part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” tour.

The tour is part of a larger agenda to generate $470 billion in clean energy and private sector manufacturing investments.

According to The White House, as part of the initiative, $1 billion in federal funding has been planned for various infrastructure projects in Hawaii, including for transportation and access to clean water.

The White House also claims that the program’s legislative measures will create clean-energy jobs and increase affordability in Hawaii.

Haaland is set to deliver remarks at three open press events next week, including one at the Hawaii Convention Center on June 27.

