Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Reports: Hawaii firearm registration down 9% from 2021

Hawaii witnesses 6% decrease in gun permit applications, but firearm registration skyrockets by...
Hawaii witnesses 6% decrease in gun permit applications, but firearm registration skyrockets by 281%(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says there were nearly 52,000 registered firearms in Hawaii last year, 9% less than in 2021.

The annual report released Tuesday by the state’s Department of the Attorney General also shows a 6% drop in gun permit applications.

There is no word on why the numbers were down, but this was before the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to allow more permits.

The report also says the number one reason applicants are denied is because they are medical marijuana cardholders, followed by problems with mental health and records of violence.

More than half of the guns registered were imported from out-of-state, with rifles and shotguns being the most common.

And despite the recent drop, in the past 23 years, the number of registered guns increased by 281%.

In total, the report says the state processed nearly 22,000 applications.

The report detailed that 96% of applicants were approved, covering nearly 52,000 guns.

2.5% of applicants were denied.

According to the report, the rest of the applications were voided because applicants failed to pick up the permit.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument

Latest News

Niu Valley Middle School
Niu Valley Middle School student allegedly brings pellet gun to campus
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
The settlement -- which was approved by a Honolulu City Council committee today -- comes after...
City and state to pay $130K to settle gun owner’s lawsuit
Their dream is to get more local beef to your table. Making that a reality? It won’t be easy