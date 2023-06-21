Reports: Hawaii firearm registration down 9% from 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says there were nearly 52,000 registered firearms in Hawaii last year, 9% less than in 2021.

The annual report released Tuesday by the state’s Department of the Attorney General also shows a 6% drop in gun permit applications.

There is no word on why the numbers were down, but this was before the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to allow more permits.

The report also says the number one reason applicants are denied is because they are medical marijuana cardholders, followed by problems with mental health and records of violence.

More than half of the guns registered were imported from out-of-state, with rifles and shotguns being the most common.

And despite the recent drop, in the past 23 years, the number of registered guns increased by 281%.

In total, the report says the state processed nearly 22,000 applications.

The report detailed that 96% of applicants were approved, covering nearly 52,000 guns.

2.5% of applicants were denied.

According to the report, the rest of the applications were voided because applicants failed to pick up the permit.

