Ready for this year’s Tranpac? Follow along with a race live tracker

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2,200-mile Transpac race kicks off next week — when the first wave of boats will launch from Point Fermin in San Pedro, California and wrap up at Diamond Head.

Four crews are from Hawaii, the most in more than a decade.

They’re sailing out of the Hawaii and Waikiki Yacht Clubs and Kewalo Basin.

This year, you’ll also be able to follow the action live with a tracker available here.

Some 16 boats start the race Tuesday — the culmination of of months of intense preparation.

The race was first sailed in 1906.

For more on this year’s participants, www.transpacyc.com.

