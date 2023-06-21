Tributes
Prayer vigil for 17-year-old shot in the head on Oahu’s west side

The doctor's prognosis is grim. But the family of a teenage girl who was shot in the head is not giving up hope.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of Richianna DeGuzman says they believe in the power of prayer as the 17-year-old remains in a coma at The Queens Medical Center. Her mother says she’s seen encouraging signs of life.

“The trauma team came in, and they did a test, and this one doctor on the right side of her shoulder, they went to pinch her and went lifted up her feet and almost kicked them in the face,” said her mother, Susan DeGuzman. She says her daughter is now assisting with the ventilator she is on. Before, she was using it completely.

On Tuesday, Susan joined loved ones at Nanikuli Beach Park, remembering the aspiring beautician who loved making TikToks with her younger sister.

Now the 17-year-old is on life-support, and the person who shot her is still on the run.

HPD says DeGuzman was walking with a group of males near Maili Elementary Saturday night when another group pulled up in an SUV and opened fire, striking her in the head.

This is the third shooting involving teenagers in the last two months in Leeward Oahu.

“When I talked to them, they behave, but I can hear the conversations that they talk about. One of the biggest things is when I see them on the phone, I say let me see what you’re looking and they’ll put it away, so I already know that they are hiding something,” said Mana Olayan, who runs a group that keeps at-risk youth off the streets.

As the community calls for justice, DeGuzman’s mom says she’ll leave that up to God. For now, she’s just praying her daughter survives.

