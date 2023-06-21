Niu Valley Middle School student allegedly brings pellet gun to campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A student allegedly brought a pellet gun to Niu Valley Middle School’s campus in East Oahu Tuesday morning, said school officials.

In a letter to parents, the Vice-principal said they notified the police, who responded immediately.

How the staff learned about the gun or what happened to the student is unclear.

But the Vice Principal asked parents to discuss the dangers of guns with their children and reminded families that bringing any kind of air projectile to school can be a Class A firearm offense.

