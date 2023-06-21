Tributes
Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in West Oahu, 5 people injured
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS responded to a rollover traffic accident involving multiple patients in Nanakuli Tuesday evening.

EMS officials say the incident happened around 9:06 on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park.

Honolulu EMS says the victims include a 20-year-old man, 16-year-old female and 15 year-old-male in serious condition. As well as a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old female in minor condition.

EMS officials say three ambulances and a field operations supervisor responded. Paramedics treated and transported the five patients with various injuries to a trauma hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

