Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police have located the work furlough inmate who failed to return Saturday morning.

HPD found Donoven Schine, 26, in the Moili’ili area around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Schine is serving time for unauthorized entry in to a motor vehicle, theft and a drug charge.

Schine will also face an additional escape charge, officials say.

