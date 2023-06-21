Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate arrested
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police have located the work furlough inmate who failed to return Saturday morning.
HPD found Donoven Schine, 26, in the Moili’ili area around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, Schine is serving time for unauthorized entry in to a motor vehicle, theft and a drug charge.
Schine will also face an additional escape charge, officials say.
