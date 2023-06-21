Man seriously injured following apparent car fire in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured following an apparent car fire in Kapolei Tuesday night, Honolulu EMS said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Enterprise Avenue.

EMS said paramedics treated a man, believed to be is in his 40s, who suffered multiple burn injuries.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the car to catch fire.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.