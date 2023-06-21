Tributes
Man seriously injured following apparent car fire in Kapolei

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured following an apparent car fire in Kapolei Tuesday night, Honolulu EMS said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Enterprise Avenue.

EMS said paramedics treated a man, believed to be is in his 40s, who suffered multiple burn injuries.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet on what caused the car to catch fire.

This story may be updated.

