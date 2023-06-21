Man seriously injured from alleged ax assault in Downtown Honolulu, investigation underway
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS is responding to a man allegedly assaulted with an ax in Downtown Honolulu Tuesday evening.
EMS officials say paramedics were called to a scene on N. King Street around 9:11 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a 60-year-old male is in serious condition, and they’ve treated the patient for serious injuries to the head.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not provided a description of the suspect.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
