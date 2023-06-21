Man seriously injured from alleged ax assault in Downtown Honolulu, investigation underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS is responding to a man allegedly assaulted with an ax in Downtown Honolulu Tuesday evening.

EMS officials say paramedics were called to a scene on N. King Street around 9:11 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a 60-year-old male is in serious condition, and they’ve treated the patient for serious injuries to the head.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not provided a description of the suspect.

