Man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder pleads not guilty

Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects accused of killing an East Honolulu man and encasing his body in concrete.(@LAPDCarranza/Twitter)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

After several delays, Juan Baron, 24, is set to stand trial in August for the murder of 73-year-old Gary Ruby in March of last year, said court officials.

Officials say Ruby’s body was found encased in cement in a bathtub in his Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Baron had apparently lived in the home, using coffee grounds to help hide the odor, said officials.

Prosecutors say Baron is also accused of using Ruby’s vehicle, as well as impersonating Ruby during the timeline of the horrific crime.

His attorney asked for a month-long delay to review more evidence that may be presented at trial.

