Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD released new details Wednesday on the shooting over the weekend that left a teen critically injured, saying the “armed and dangerous” suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down, but say residents shouldn’t approach him.

He was described only as “local” and wearing all black.

They’re also asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

A motive in the shooting is unclear, but Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said a group was firing on another group of young people — suggesting the victim may not have been an intended target.

The shooting Saturday night near Maili Elementary left 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman on life support.

Family members say she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“We’re looking for anyone who was present at the time,” Thoemmes said.

Thoemmes did say that several people were discharging their weapons about 200 feet from the victim. But only one suspect, Thoemmes added, is believed to have fired directly at DeGuzman and those with her.

Meanwhile, police say the vehicle the suspected shooter and others were in has been recovered.

The gray Toyota 4Runner was not stolen.

Bullet casings were also recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday, DeGuzman’s loved ones gathered in Nanakuli to pray and call for an end to the violence. This is the third shooting involving teenagers in the last two months in Leeward Oahu.

Thoemmes said the shooting is not believed to be related to one in Makaha that left a teen dead.

This is a developing story.

