Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured

HPD released new details Wednesday on the shooting over the weekend that left a teen critically injured.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD released new details Wednesday on the shooting over the weekend that left a teen critically injured, saying the “armed and dangerous” suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down, but say residents shouldn’t approach him.

He was described only as “local” and wearing all black.

They’re also asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

A motive in the shooting is unclear, but Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said a group was firing on another group of young people — suggesting the victim may not have been an intended target.

The shooting Saturday night near Maili Elementary left 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman on life support.

Family members say she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“We’re looking for anyone who was present at the time,” Thoemmes said.

After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence

Thoemmes did say that several people were discharging their weapons about 200 feet from the victim. But only one suspect, Thoemmes added, is believed to have fired directly at DeGuzman and those with her.

Meanwhile, police say the vehicle the suspected shooter and others were in has been recovered.

The gray Toyota 4Runner was not stolen.

Bullet casings were also recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday, DeGuzman’s loved ones gathered in Nanakuli to pray and call for an end to the violence. This is the third shooting involving teenagers in the last two months in Leeward Oahu.

Thoemmes said the shooting is not believed to be related to one in Makaha that left a teen dead.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire near Waimalu
Investigators seek cause in 2-alarm blaze at Aiea home
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting
Ioane Asagra
Jury finds Hawaii Island man guilty of murder, arson in 2021 deadly shooting
An United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was diverted back to the Los Angeles International...
Smoke in flight deck forces HNL-bound flight to return to LAX shortly after takeoff