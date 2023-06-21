LIST: Here are some fun July 4 events happening on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With July around the corner, annual Fourth of July celebrations are rolling out for Hawaii Island.

If you are seeking to make a day of the holiday — beyond the usual nighttime fireworks show — here is a list of fun-filled Fourth of July events:

Hilo:

For early-risers, the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. The starting point for the 5K is at Liliuokalani Gardens. To register, either visit this website or contact Archie Hapai at (808) 825-1917.

Check out the “Hot Rides Expo” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields. The expo will feature vintage, classic, and futuristic vehicles, and any show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge. Live music, food trucks, and children’s activities will also be at the event.

At Hilo Bay, the Hawaii County Band will perform at the Mooheau Park bandstand, beginning at 7 p.m. A fireworks show from a barge moored in Hilo Bay will begin at 8 p.m., which the band will accompany with live music.

All gates along Mooheau Park and Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open for pedestrian access to view the fireworks. All Hilo parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on July 4.

The Bayfront Soccer Field will be reserved for kupuna only to watch the fireworks show. Shuttles will be available for kupuna from the Kamana Senior Center to the soccer field from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kailua-Kona:

The Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association is hosting a Fourth of July Parade along Kuakini Highway, which begins at 6 p.m.

The “Peace, Love and 4th of July” fireworks exhibition will follow at 8 p.m. from Kailua Bay.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.