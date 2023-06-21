Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: Here are some fun July 4 events happening on Hawaii Island

File photo of fireworks
File photo of fireworks(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With July around the corner, annual Fourth of July celebrations are rolling out for Hawaii Island.

If you are seeking to make a day of the holiday — beyond the usual nighttime fireworks show — here is a list of fun-filled Fourth of July events:

Hilo:

  • For early-risers, the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. The starting point for the 5K is at Liliuokalani Gardens. To register, either visit this website or contact Archie Hapai at (808) 825-1917.
  • Check out the “Hot Rides Expo” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields. The expo will feature vintage, classic, and futuristic vehicles, and any show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge. Live music, food trucks, and children’s activities will also be at the event.
  • At Hilo Bay, the Hawaii County Band will perform at the Mooheau Park bandstand, beginning at 7 p.m. A fireworks show from a barge moored in Hilo Bay will begin at 8 p.m., which the band will accompany with live music.
  • All gates along Mooheau Park and Hilo Bayfront Soccer fields will be open for pedestrian access to view the fireworks. All Hilo parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on July 4.
  • The Bayfront Soccer Field will be reserved for kupuna only to watch the fireworks show. Shuttles will be available for kupuna from the Kamana Senior Center to the soccer field from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kailua-Kona:

  • The Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association is hosting a Fourth of July Parade along Kuakini Highway, which begins at 6 p.m.
  • The “Peace, Love and 4th of July” fireworks exhibition will follow at 8 p.m. from Kailua Bay.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument

Latest News

Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder pleads not guilty
Oahu inmate missing after walking away from work furlough
Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate arrested
People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Cattle at Kuahiwi Ranch, Ka'u, Hawaii Island
Their dream is to get more local beef to your table. Making that a reality? It won’t be easy