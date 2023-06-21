Leaving on a jet plane? Check out Honolulu airport’s new 92-seat Mauka Market

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the new Mauka Market, a 92-seat locally inspired restaurant with amenities aimed at giving travelers a taste of Hawaiian cuisine and culture.

Its menu features a variety of local favorites such as loco moco, tonkotsu ramen and haupia French toast.

The restaurant also includes a full bar that serves cocktails from Ocean Organic Vodka and Koloa Rum and local craft beer from Aloha Beer Co. and Kona Brewing.

Along with the restaurant, Mauka Market has an open 24/7 grab-and-go stop for beverages and snacks with a self-checkout.

Travelers can purchase familiar household staples such as Island Princess macadamia nut snacks and Diamond Bakery cookies at their own convenience.

Mauka Market is located in the newest concourse of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, at Terminal 1.

