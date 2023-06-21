Tributes
Hawaii community college targeted in ransomware attack

Authorities are investigating after Hawaii Community College was targeted in a ransomware attack.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after Hawaii Community College was targeted in a ransomware attack.

The Hawaii Island campus learned of the cyberattack June 13.

Officials said the community college’s network was immediately taken offline to protect student, faculty and staff information from getting leaked.

Currently, Hawaii CC has been the only UH campus identified in the attack.

Representatives at Hawaii CC say they’re actively working with federal authorities and cybersecurity experts to further investigate the attack.

