Hawaii community college targeted in ransomware attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after Hawaii Community College was targeted in a ransomware attack.

The Hawaii Island campus learned of the cyberattack June 13.

Officials said the community college’s network was immediately taken offline to protect student, faculty and staff information from getting leaked.

Currently, Hawaii CC has been the only UH campus identified in the attack.

Representatives at Hawaii CC say they’re actively working with federal authorities and cybersecurity experts to further investigate the attack.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.