Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Officer charged with assault after video shows him punching man

A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer was charged with assault after video showed him punching a young man in the face and slamming his head to the ground at the jail, authorities said Tuesday.

“This is not what we do. This is not who we are,” said William Dwyer, police commissioner in Warren, who played the video for reporters.

The 19-year-old man was being processed at the jail on June 13 after being arrested for multiple felonies. Video shows him and Officer Matthew Rodriguez apparently exchanging words before the officer punched the man, knocked him to the floor and smacked his head on the ground.

Dwyer said other officers immediately intervened and also reported the incident to managers.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video graphic.

A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate. (WXYZ, WARREN COUNTY JAIL, WARREN POLICE, CNN)

Rodriguez was charged with willful neglect of duty and assault, both misdemeanors. A judge set bond at $5,000. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could comment on the case.

“No badge or uniform can shield anyone from accountability,” prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

Rodriguez, a Warren officer for 14 years, was placed on leave. Dwyer praised the officers who reported the attack.

“This case does show that the system and our policies do work,” he said. “If it were not for the reporting and review of this incident, we may have never known about it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument

Latest News

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises in search for missing sub near Titanic
Deep sea explorer reacts to reports of banging noises heard
The settlement -- which was approved by a Honolulu City Council committee today -- comes after...
City and state to pay $130K to settle gun owner’s lawsuit
A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
GRAPHIC: Michigan officer charged in assault