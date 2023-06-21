Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday and Thursday, becoming locally breezy.

Trade winds may become locally strong over the weekend before moderating somewhat early next week.

Windward showers will be brief, favoring nights and mornings, while leeward Big Island will see clouds and showers during the afternoons and evenings.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease through midweek as the west-northwest that peaked Monday moves out.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up Thursday through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small.

A long-period south-southeast swell should arrive Friday night and be fully filled in by the end of Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire near Waimalu
Investigators seek cause in 2-alarm blaze at Aiea home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Beautiful weather as we close out Spring and officially start Summer
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected today, stronger winds due back...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected today, stronger winds due back tomorrow
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected today, stronger winds due back tomorrow