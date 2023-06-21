First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold firm through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday and Thursday, becoming locally breezy.

Trade winds may become locally strong over the weekend before moderating somewhat early next week.

Windward showers will be brief, favoring nights and mornings, while leeward Big Island will see clouds and showers during the afternoons and evenings.

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease through midweek as the west-northwest that peaked Monday moves out.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up Thursday through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small.

A long-period south-southeast swell should arrive Friday night and be fully filled in by the end of Saturday.

