Environmentalists celebrate ruling that significantly reduces east Maui stream diversion

It's the latest in a decades-long battle between big business and small farmers over diversion of the water.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Circuit Court judge recently ruled that more water should be kept in East Maui streams in a decision water rights activists are calling a victory.

It’s the latest in a decades-long battle between big business and small farmers over the diversion of the water.

The water ruling involves 33,000 acres of East Maui watershed.

The state’s environmental court ruled to reduce the amount of water that Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation are permitted to use by about 9 million gallons per day.

“It shows that the system can be fair because there can be someone listening,” said Lucienne de Naie, chairperson of the Sierra Club Maui Group.

The court’s decision said the amount of stream water diverted exceeded the amount reportedly needed for diversified agriculture in central Maui, the Kula Agricultural Park and Upcountry users.

“They have a right to divert 41 million, 40.9 million. That’s just crazy,” said de Naie.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources’ one year revocable permits for 2023 allowed more than 40 million gallons per day to be taken out of East Maui streams.

That’s 61 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to Judge Jeffrey Crabtree’s ruling.

The judge ruled the amount of diverted water should be reduced by nearly 25%.

“It was a vindication of the law and the public trust. Water is our most precious resource,” said Wayne Tanaka, director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii.

East Maui Irrigation is owned by A&B and Mahi Pono.

“Mahi Pono is currently reviewing Judge Crabtree’s decision,” said Mahi Pono in a statement.

“As our team assesses the ruling, we remain committed to increasing food security for our state and reducing our island’s reliance on imported crops.”

In a separate statement, A&B said:

“We are reviewing the court’s decision and its impact on the future of the renewal of agriculture in Central Maui and the provision of water to the people in Upcountry Maui.”

