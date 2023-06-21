Tributes
City to accept in-person applications for rent, utility relief program

FILE/Honolulu skyline
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New applicants to the city’s Rental and Utility Relief program will be able to submit applications in person Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hauula Community Center.

Applicants should bring:

  • Driver’s license, state ID card, or other government-issued ID with a photo;
  • Copies of signed Social Security cards for their household members;
  • Copies of late rent or utility bills;
  • their most recent tax documents, pay stubs, or other income documents.

New applicants are encouraged to review income limits and eligibility information here.

More in-person enrollment events will be listed on the website as they are confirmed.

Requests for rent and utility help are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city said it’s temporarily accepting applications for the program to spend $25 million in aid.

