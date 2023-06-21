City to accept in-person applications for rent, utility relief program
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New applicants to the city’s Rental and Utility Relief program will be able to submit applications in person Saturday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hauula Community Center.
Applicants should bring:
- Driver’s license, state ID card, or other government-issued ID with a photo;
- Copies of signed Social Security cards for their household members;
- Copies of late rent or utility bills;
- their most recent tax documents, pay stubs, or other income documents.
New applicants are encouraged to review income limits and eligibility information here.
More in-person enrollment events will be listed on the website as they are confirmed.
Requests for rent and utility help are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city said it’s temporarily accepting applications for the program to spend $25 million in aid.
