8 Sources of Strength to help you overcome tough situations

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Mental health awareness is about reducing misconceptions and stigma and encouraging those who are suffering to seek help and find a support network. In the series “My Life. Just Listen,” we look at ways to build on what works when times are tough.

Hawaii’s Caring System Initiative for Youth Suicide Prevention is working with the Prevent Suicide Hawai`i Task Force to bring hope, help, and healing to our communities, especially our young people. They do this by using the Sources of Strength program which is an international program that looks at early efforts to radically build strengths for dealing with life and raising awareness about our sources of strength through youth voice.

To learn more visit, hawaiinewsnow.com/mylife.

