3-year-old child badly injured in early-morning South Kona crash

Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in South Kona early Tuesday left a three-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Hawaii County police say they were called out to a portion of Highway 11 near the 99-mile marker just before 3:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers determined a 32-year-old Captain Cook woman behind the wheel of a 2003 Honda CR-V drove off the roadway and down an embankment.

The vehicle then struck a tree. Inside was the driver and her two sons — the three-year-old and a one-year-old infant.

Emergency crews responded and all were taken to the Kona Community Hospital. The driver and one-year-old were listed in stable condition and later released.

The three-year-old was in critical condition and is awaiting further treatment at Oahu’s Kapiolani Children’s Hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

