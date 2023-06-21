Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced to 164 years in prison and Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of businessman Chris Beaty. Anderson and Jones also were convicted of eight counts of armed robbery and Shields of seven robbery counts.

All three have said they plan to appeal their convictions.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, in Indianapolis as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I’m bout to walk around the block now to make sure my building is good,” Beaty texted someone moments before police found his body.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement.

Beaty, a former defensive lineman, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire near Waimalu
Investigators seek cause in 2-alarm blaze at Aiea home
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible

Latest News

After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction
A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT",...
Game show contestant injures themselves celebrating
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman accused of posing as CPS investigator, trying to lure 4-year-old boy