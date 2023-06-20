Vandals cut holes in Hunananiho fence, destroy toilet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hunananiho also known as Sherwoods is a popular spot for beachgoers, but recently, vandals cut two huge holes in the fence near the back access gate at the end of Aloiloi Street behind the Waimanalo McDonalds.

“I thought how sad,” said Jody Green who lives nearby.

The city says the damaged fence was fixed last month, but another section of fence in the same area was believed to be damaged last week.

“The city is trying to do something good and look what happened. It’s cut again and it’ll probably stay like this probably for a long time,” said Green.

Hawaii News Now spoke to city groundskeepers who say they file police reports every week and it’s usually on a Monday.

“It’s a constant thing,” said Waimanalo resident Mialisa Otis.

One of the toilets in the women’s restroom is also shattered.

The city has said vandals cause between $50,000 and $100,000 in damage to city park toilets and urinals each year.

The park is locked at night from 7:45 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“It’s either the chronics, the homeless, campers or the partiers who want to get in here,” said Otis.

The city says the damage is on a list for repairs, but had no exact date yet.

For now, these residents say they’ll continue to contact authorities whenever there’s a problem.

They believe Hunananiho is a special even sacred place and they want others to respect it too.

