USGS: Kilauea Eruption has officially paused; southwest crater vent no longer spraying lava

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 12 days of volcanic activity, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said Monday that the eruption at Kilauea’s summit has paused.

Scientists said for nearly two weeks, fountains and streams of lava had illuminated the summit, with the biggest attraction coming from a vent on the southwest side of the crater.

HVO Kilauea ORANGE/WATCH - The Kīlauea summit eruption has paused. HVO continues to closely monitor for any further ... https://t.co/43iQPkvZl4 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 20, 2023

But the USGS says around 4 p.m. Monday, lava activity started tapering off. Within a few hours, the lava geyser that’s drawn thousand to Hawaii volcanoes national park turned to just an orange glow before going completely dark.

Kilauea began erupting again on June 7 after scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater, sending up lava fountains at the summit as high as 200 feet.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.