TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic contraflowed on Mamalahoa Highway in Hookena due to crash
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in South Kona due to a crash.
A vehicle crash near the 98-mile marker has closed one lane and will require contraflow of traffic between Haleili Road and Waiea Road, for the next three hours.
The public is advised to drive with caution and expect delays.
