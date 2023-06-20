Tributes
Stories, poems shared to honor ancestors at Juneteenth commemoration

Today's federal holiday for Juneteenth is recognized by the state as a day of observance marking the emancipation of U.S. slaves in 1865.
By Connor Arakaki and Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered with The Popolo Project at Kapiolani Park to honor their ancestors in celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of the news of emancipation reaching enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was announced in 1863, those enslaved in the Western parts of the Confederate States were not granted freedom until years later.

While Juneteenth is not considered a state holiday in Hawaii, its celebration among locals dates back to the 80s, according to the Popolo Project.

In a state whose history is tied to colonialism and the slave trade, Juneteenth presents an opportunity for native Hawaiians and Black diasporic communities to celebrate progress from shared histories of oppression.

“I do think it’s important that we always make that connection, though, that the end of enslavement in the U.S. is related to our histories in the Pacific. It’s not totally separate,” said Akiemi Glenn, executive director of The Popolo Project.

This year marks the sixth year that The Popolo Project has hosted this ceremony for the public.

During the ceremony, Yoruba cultural practitioner Iyalorisha Oloshunde prepared and cleansed an altar, where attendees had the opportunity to connect with their ancestors, honoring them through story, poem, and chant.

Many people shared their stories with the crowd, including attendee Ahmad Xallen, who expressed how “close to home” the holiday was to him.

Xallen presented a poem for his ancestors who had lived in Alabama and East Texas, highlighting the resiliency they held onto.

“A single grain of rice is what you brought with you, along with your heart, your soul, your songs, your dance, your language, your humanity,” said Xallen.

As an organization committed to redefining what it means to be Black in Hawaii, The Popolo Project provides Hawaii locals a space to find shared community and belonging.

