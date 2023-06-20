She’s acted with Elvis, played for presidents and always believed in the power of giving back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seated at her piano, Ginny Tiu always seems to hit the right notes.

That can also be said of her life. One of her favorite sayings sums it up best.

“I love that noblesse oblige: To whom much is given, much is expected,” she said.

Tiu was a child piano prodigy. As a youngster, she came to America from the Philippines after being discovered by legendary television host Ed Sullivan.

She has performed around the world, even performing at Carnegie Hall, and played her music for presidents.

“I still love playing the piano,” she said. “I love music.”

She also shares her time and talent in other ways.

She serves on the boards of the Hawaiian Humane Society, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, the UH Board of Trustees, and national animal welfare organizations.

She loves animals.

“I believe in the Hawaiian Humane Society’s mission in our community. It’s much needed, the cat pavilion, dog pavilion, spay neutering, helping people with animals who have needs,” she said.

This year, her contributions to Hawaii and the rest of the United States were recognized by the Ellis Island Honors Society. It presented her with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

“We have this opportunity to come to this great country from different parts of the world. We’re so grateful and we want to give back to this country,” she said.

Tiu has lived a life of highlights. Not many can say they acted with Elvis.

“I was 8 years old when I did that movie,” she said. “I could see that he was just a kind, gentle, humble person. A very generous person.”

She also fits that description, and she hopes to be remembered as someone who cared about the vulnerable and did something about it.

“Most of us want the same thing, really. It’s so important that we try to find things that we have in common. When we take care of each other, we’re really taking care of ourselves,” she said.

