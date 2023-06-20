From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From serving time to serving meals, eight inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility received their culinary certificates.

The group celebrated with a banquet last week.

“This program helped me a lot in professionalism and being able to have a future,” said Gabriel Apilando, an inmate at Waiawa Correctional Facility.

This comes after six months of classes offered at the prison by Kapiolani Community College faculty.

The facility’s first culinary program in at least 20 years.

Officials say the classes are important to teach skills as inmates prepare for work furlough, parole, and release back into the community.

“The culinary program taught me that anything is possible. As long as I put my mind to it and I have motivation and I’m willing to persevere and overcome and have the tenacity to move forward in my life, I can achieve all.” Said Antonio Belen, an inmate at Waiawa Correctional Facility.

The inmates cooked dishes like huli huli chicken with chimichurri sauce and ube cheesecake.

KCC also has a culinary program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center which has been running for more than 10 years.

