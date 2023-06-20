Public help sought in locating missing 67-year-old Kalaheo man

KALAHEO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Kalaheo man.

Harold David Pike, 67, was reported missing on Monday at approximately 10 a.m.

Authorities said he was last seen on last Thursday around 11 a.m. walking eastbound near The Right Slice on Kaumualii Highway in Kalaheo.

He is known to frequent the Port Allen small boat harbor and Nawiliwili areas.

Pike was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray tank top, board shorts and gray Crocs brand footwear.

He’s described as 5-feet-7-inches, weighting approximately 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, “blondish” gray hair and has tattoos on both upper shoulders.

Anyone with information on Pike’s whereabouts is urged to contact Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

To make an anonymous tip, please visit Crime Stoppers Kaua’i at www.cskauai.org.

