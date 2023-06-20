Man driving stolen car wreaks havoc, crashing into multiple vehicles on Hana Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing a stolen car into multiple vehicles in Paia early Monday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Hana Highway near mile marker 6.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the 20-year-old driver was operating a stolen white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

MPD said he was speeding and rear-ended a Maui County pick-up truck. Officials said he then crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers in the head-on crash were extricated from the wreck and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Officials said the driver of the Toyota Corolla is recovering in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the county vehicle and his passenger sustained minor injuries. They were also transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said the 20-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and that speed was likely a factor.

