Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui chef hopes her local favorites will become the next ‘Great American Recipe’

Relle Lum, contestant on 'The Great American Recipe'
Relle Lum, contestant on 'The Great American Recipe'(PBS: The Great American Recipe)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lau Lau, poke and lomi salmon wowed judges on the Season 2 premiere of PBS’s “Great American Recipe.”

Home chef Relle Lum is from Maui, Hawaii and she hopes her local favorites will take her to the top.

In addition to her delicious homemade plate lunch, Lum was asked to make a dish that represented her personality.

She chose her mom’s recipe for lilikoi bars — a mouthwatering dessert with macadamia nut brittle and a li hing mui strawberry sauce.

“I’m Native Hawaiian, born and raised, and mom taught me what Hawaiian culture and food is,” Lum said in the show. “It’s so awesome to be able to share, especially with my children... I want them to be proud who they are and well-versed in their culture.”

All nine chefs advanced on Monday night.

Next Monday, Rell and her competitors will have to create a noodle dish.

The winner of Season 2 will get one of their recipes on the cover of the Great American Cookbook.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument
Boarded walls at S7 Icy Bubble boba shop in Kunia Shopping Center
‘I’m upset’: Popular Kunia boba shop left devastated by smash-and-grab

Latest News

From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
Harold David Pike, 67, of Kalaheo is described as 5-feet-7-inches, weighting approximately 170...
Public help sought in locating missing 67-year-old Kalaheo man
USGS: Kilauea Eruption has officially paused; southwest crater vent no longer spraying lava
USGS: Kilauea eruption has officially paused; southwest crater vent no longer spraying lava
24-inch water main break in Kaimuki
BWS crews repair 24-inch water main break in Kaimuki