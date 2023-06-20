Maui chef hopes her local favorites will become the next ‘Great American Recipe’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lau Lau, poke and lomi salmon wowed judges on the Season 2 premiere of PBS’s “Great American Recipe.”

Home chef Relle Lum is from Maui, Hawaii and she hopes her local favorites will take her to the top.

In addition to her delicious homemade plate lunch, Lum was asked to make a dish that represented her personality.

She chose her mom’s recipe for lilikoi bars — a mouthwatering dessert with macadamia nut brittle and a li hing mui strawberry sauce.

“I’m Native Hawaiian, born and raised, and mom taught me what Hawaiian culture and food is,” Lum said in the show. “It’s so awesome to be able to share, especially with my children... I want them to be proud who they are and well-versed in their culture.”

All nine chefs advanced on Monday night.

Next Monday, Rell and her competitors will have to create a noodle dish.

The winner of Season 2 will get one of their recipes on the cover of the Great American Cookbook.

