Kamehameha Schools moves ahead with redevelopment plans near UH-Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools is moving head with its long-awaited plans to develop commercial properties in Moiliili.

It’s the first step in the redevelopment of the 11.4 acres of land that the trust owns near the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.

“The neighborhood really needs an upgrade. It’s been long overdue and Waianuenue ... is an extensive refresh of the existing buildings,” said Calvin Mann, director of planning and development, commercial real estate at Kamehameha Schools.

The new Waianuenue project will replace the current Varsity Center retail complex, the East West building and 2535 Coyne Street buildings, which were built in the 1960s.

Kamehameha Schools said the plan is to revamp the area with new and established shops to fit the neighborhood’s lifestyle. Right now, there are no plans to replace the iconic Varsity Building.

The redevelopment of these properties is the first step in Kamehameha School’s plans to make over its commercial lands in Moiliili.

That includes the Puck’s Alley restaurant and retail center, which was built in the 1970s. That will be part of the next phase of construction.

Real estate expert Ricky Cassiday said there’s a lot of demand for retail and restaurant development at the Puck’s Alley site and for housing at surrounding properties given the proximity to the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus and its temporary football stadium.

“It is an underserved area. They will have to spend a lot of money on parking just to make it work but it will revitalize it,” Cassiday said.

