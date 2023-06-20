Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument
Boarded walls at S7 Icy Bubble boba shop in Kunia Shopping Center
‘I’m upset’: Popular Kunia boba shop left devastated by smash-and-grab

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Harold David Pike, 67, of Kalaheo is described as 5-feet-7-inches, weighting approximately 170...
Public help sought in locating missing 67-year-old Kalaheo man
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York