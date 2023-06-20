Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Native Hawaiian convention hopes to inspire connection

The first Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Convention on the continent is officially underway this week.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Convention on the continent is officially underway this week.

This year’s convention is particularly important because it’s the first one of its kind to be held outside of Hawaii.

Data shows more Native Hawaiians are now living in the continental U.S. than in Hawaii. Many leaving everyday, largely because of the high cost of living.

So the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement thought it was only fitting to take convention — which is the largest gathering of Native Hawaiians — to Las Vegas.

Organizers say they realize the need to remain connected and rooted in culture.

The convention is an opportunity to re-connect with ohana who have left the islands, share stories, successes and struggles and chart a course forward toward common goals for community.

Day one was an action-packed day filled with knowledge and power. Over 1,200 registered participants took part Hula, Mele, Oli, Genealogy, Olelo Hawaii workshops, even a Mauna Kea workshop and much more.

“Coming here to the convention and seeing what they’re doing, how they’re making connections, how they’re talking to our Hawaiians, to come home is inspiring,” said Kanoelani Davis, Pomahina Designs owner and Hoaka Mana Executive Director.

“I want to be a part of that,” she said.

Kuhio Lewis, CNHA’s CEO, said they’re hoping to empower the next generation of Hawaiian leaders.

“I hear people and oftentimes, it’s like, how do we be Hawaiian? What is Hawaiian? We’re now second, third generation in. And so their parents might know Hawaii, but the keiki, and the opio, they don’t know,” he said.

“And so this is a chance for us to really connect with them at a cultural level. It’s a chance for them to see Hawaii, feel Hawaii, taste Hawaii.”

Lewis said at the end of the day, he hopes the convention will help the participants help them understand who they are as Native Hawaiians.

Tuesday is another action-packed day with panel discussions and breakout workshops.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
HPD/File image
Police: Driver intentionally plowed into parked car during argument
Boarded walls at S7 Icy Bubble boba shop in Kunia Shopping Center
‘I’m upset’: Popular Kunia boba shop left devastated by smash-and-grab

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
Over 1000 claims added in suit against US government over Red Hill crisis
Relle Lum, contestant on 'The Great American Recipe'
Maui chef hopes her local favorites will become the next ‘Great American Recipe’
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates