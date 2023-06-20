Hawaii Island sees uptick in major collisions but fewer deadly crashes and DUI arrests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major collisions on Hawaii Island have increased by about 12% from last year, but deadly crashes and DUI arrests have actually gone down.

That’s according to Hawaii Island police.

New statistics released by HPD on Tuesday morning revealed that so far in 2023, there have been 386 major collisions on Hawaii Island, compared to 341 during the same period last year.

However, even with an uptick in collisions, statistics also showed that deadly crashes and DUI arrests on the island have dropped from 2022.

This year so far, there have been eight fatal crashes, resulting in nine deaths (one crash had multiple deaths). Fourteen deadly crashes with 16 deaths were reported during the same time in 2022.

This represents about a 43% decrease for fatal crashes and about a 44% decrease for fatalities.

Data showed that just between June 5 to June 11, 18 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence.

Five of them were involved in a traffic collision and one of the drivers had been under the age of 21.

DUI arrests are currently at 451 this year, compared to 478 at this time last year — a 5.6% decrease.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide to curtail drunk driving incidents.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.