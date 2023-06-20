Tributes
Hawaii high schooler pleaded not guilty after cyberbullying disabled peer(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Campbell high school student pleaded not guilty in court Monday after being accused of taking a photo of a freshman with severe disabilities using the bathroom and then posting it on social media, said officials.

Officials say 19-year-old Cagen Huddy Esperanza was indicted on two counts of privacy violation.

He posted $25,000 bond and will be back in court in August, said officials.

The incident happened on April 17. It didn’t come to light until last month when the victim’s mother shared her anger and frustration on her own Facebook page.

The Department of Education said Campbell High School investigated the incident and took what it called “appropriate action.” However, it couldn’t say more due to pending litigation and student privacy protections.

Esperanza was released after posting $25,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

